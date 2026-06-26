World Cup sets all-time attendance record as 2026 crowds surge

FIFA's 2026 World Cup passed 3,605,357 spectators, topping the 1994 U.S. mark as packed stadiums and betting demand surged.

FIFA's 2026 World Cup passed its all-time attendance record on June 25, reaching 3,605,357 after the day's matches and topping the benchmark set by the 1994 tournament in the United States. The new figure flashed on stadium screens in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during Germany's match against Ecuador, and the crowd answered with uproarious applause.

The milestone mattered because it came in the same country that had last held the record for more than three decades. The 1994 World Cup had long stood as the standard for soccer's reach in the United States, when the sport was still fighting for a firmer place in the national sports economy. Now the record has fallen in a tournament that is larger in every way, with 48 teams and 104 matches, and with demand strong enough to fill venues at more than 99% of capacity on average.

That level of turnout points to how much the sport's base has broadened since 1994. The modern World Cup is no longer carried only by committed soccer fans. It is drawing a wider mix that includes casual U.S. spectators, traveling supporters, and bettors engaging with the event as a major entertainment product. Experts pointed to the combination of the U.S. market, the tournament's expanded size, and more regulated betting and fan engagement as drivers of the surge.

There were still real headwinds. High ticket prices made access harder for some fans, and President Donald Trump's administration travel restrictions on some countries may have kept some would-be attendees away. Even with those obstacles, the attendance total had already cleared the old mark with 48 matches still left to play, leaving room for the final count to move much higher.

AI-generated illustration

The commercial side has grown alongside the crowd figures. Bookmakers said the expanded format and U.S. hosting lifted betting volumes, and opening matches involving the United States and Brazil were already setting records on betting platforms. That has turned the tournament into more than a sporting showcase: it has become a nationwide business event, with stadium demand, wagering activity and television attention all reinforcing one another.

For U.S. soccer, the record underscored a longer arc that began with 1994 and now stretches into a far more mature market. The sport that once needed to prove it could fill American stadiums is now doing so at a pace that has already outgrown its old high water mark.