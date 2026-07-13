World Cup sparks luxury travel boom for wealthy fans in the Hamptons

Helicopters are ferrying wealthy World Cup fans from the Hamptons to MetLife, while ordinary supporters face $32,970 seats, tighter airspace, and rising costs.

Private helicopters have become part of the World Cup commute from the Hamptons, where affluent fans are booking luxury travel around the final at MetLife Stadium and paying for speed, privacy and access. One Manhattan package alone is priced at $1 million for six guests and pairs a four-night penthouse stay with final tickets and a private helicopter transfer to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The scene captures the split economy around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It is the first World Cup hosted by three countries, with 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities. FIFA says about 6.5 million fans are expected to attend, but the experience will vary sharply depending on budget, location and access.

For wealthy travelers, the tournament has created a premium aviation market. Sentient Jet says high-net-worth travelers are planning months ahead, and that even private jet flyers are facing waitlists during peak World Cup moments. The company says flyers should reserve early or risk losing aircraft and airport slots, and it has promoted a “drop and go” approach in which passengers are delivered near the event and the aircraft repositions elsewhere because parking is limited or unavailable.

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That luxury pipeline sits beside a pricing structure that has pushed ordinary fans further out. FIFA introduced dynamic pricing for tickets, and reported final-seat prices have ranged from $2,030 plus fees for the cheapest seat to $32,970 for a front-category ticket. The final is scheduled for MetLife Stadium on July 19, turning one of the most expensive nights in sports into a test case for how far the event has moved toward the wealthy end of the market.

The Mark hotel’s package pushes that divide even further. Its World Cup offering includes premium access to the final, four nights in a penthouse and a helicopter ride to MetLife, a combination aimed squarely at clients who want the game wrapped in private transport and high-end hospitality rather than crowds and transit lines.

Photo by Diego F. Parra

Ordinary fans will also contend with a much tighter security environment. The Federal Aviation Administration announced temporary flight restrictions and no-drone zones around stadiums and fan-event locations across the tournament, including MetLife Stadium. Unauthorized drone operators in restricted airspace can face fines of up to $100,000, confiscation and criminal charges.

The result is a tournament built for mass attention but increasingly segmented by wealth. In the Hamptons and other elite enclaves, the World Cup is being sold as a logistics-and-luxury opportunity. For everyone else, it remains a ticket, a trip and a reminder that the world’s biggest sporting event now comes with some of the world’s steepest barriers.