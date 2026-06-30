World Cup spotlight shifts to California soccer stronghold

Levi’s Stadium will close its six-game World Cup run with a U.S.-Bosnia knockout match, while California’s 39.3 million fans watch a rare soccer power shift.

The United States men’s national team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a Round of 32 match that closes the venue’s six-game World Cup run. For the San Jose Earthquakes, whose best-ever start to a season has lifted them to the top of the Western Conference for the first time in 14 years, the tournament has temporarily moved the Bay Area’s soccer spotlight away from the local club.

The Bay Area fixture is one of six World Cup matches at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, with five group-stage games already complete before the knockout tie finishes the site’s schedule. FIFA’s 2026 men’s tournament spans 104 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, but Santa Clara has been one of the places where the event has compressed global attention into a single venue and a single soccer market. PayPal Park in San Jose sits just down the road, yet the World Cup crowd, broadcast reach and premium stadium inventory now belong to Levi’s Stadium.

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California’s case as a soccer power is built on scale as much as momentary spectacle. The state has four Major League Soccer clubs, three National Women’s Soccer League teams and five United Soccer League teams, more than any other state, and its population is about 39.3 million. Roughly 40% of Californians are Latino, a demographic base that has helped make soccer part of everyday sports life in homes, parks and youth leagues across the state. That depth is visible in the standings as well, with San Diego Wave FC leading the NWSL, Orange County SC near the top of USL West and the Earthquakes tied atop the MLS Western Conference.

Pedro Xing via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Niko Tsakiris said the chance to host such games is “massive,” because it lets local supporters feel the scale, passion and joy that major international football brings around the world. The six-match World Cup assignment gives the Bay Area a concentrated burst of attention, but it also shows how quickly California can absorb a global event without interrupting its year-round soccer rhythm.