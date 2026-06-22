World Cup VAR debates flare despite fewer reviews than Premier League

Fans felt World Cup VAR was lighter than the Premier League's, even as the tournament logged more reviews. The gap came down to intensity, presentation and how controversies land.

VAR felt different at the 2026 World Cup because it was packaged inside a short, global event where every decision landed in a compressed burst of attention. The raw numbers pointed the other way: the tournament recorded more VAR interventions than the Premier League last season, yet many supporters still came away with the sense that World Cup officiating was less intrusive.

Part of that perception came from how FIFA staged the tournament. Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s head of referees, selected 51 referees and 30 video match officials, and the approach favoured flow over constant whistle-blowing. Match officials treated football as a contact sport, and the effect showed up in the numbers: World Cup referees were calling 21.7 fouls per game, just above the Premier League’s 21.6 last season, while the tournament averaged only 2.4 cautions per game.

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The World Cup was not free of controversy. South Africa’s Themba Zwane was sent off for violent conduct, and a penalty review involving France’s Kylian Mbappe after contact from Senegal’s Sadio Mane kept VAR at the centre of debate. Even so, the tournament often felt calmer than English league football because major-tournament games usually featured fewer risky challenges and fewer flashpoints overall.

One analysis put the difference starkly: an average World Cup match produced about one key match incident, while a Premier League game produced three. That meant the league generated more opportunities for controversy across a 38-game season, and those decisions lingered for supporters who had a direct stake in every result. In the World Cup, the same dispute burned hot for a few days and then vanished into the next knockout tie.

The broader picture also helps explain the split between perception and reality. VAR remained a hot-button issue in English football, where official and media analysis continued to track accuracy, error rates and fan frustration. Premier League reporting has shown accuracy improving season by season from 2022/23 to 2024/25, but criticism has persisted when major calls were missed or overturned. At one stage of the 2023/24 season, there were 20 VAR errors in the league, and almost all came from missed opportunities to intervene rather than dramatic on-field reversals.

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That is why the World Cup debate has felt quieter, even with more reviews. FIFA pushed ahead with its own protocol direction for the 2026 tournament, while the Premier League has been slower to follow. The result was not simply more or less VAR, but two different officiating environments, two different rhythms of scrutiny, and two different ways for trust to rise or fray.