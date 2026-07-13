World Food Program suspends Gaza aid after armed raid, Hamas disputes claim

An armed raid forced the World Food Programme to halt aid in part of Gaza, deepening fears for families already relying on fragile food routes.

An armed raid forced the World Food Programme to suspend aid operations in one part of Gaza. Hamas disputed the accusation. The suspension landed in a territory where food deliveries had already become precarious enough that a single interruption could leave families without a dependable source of meals.

At least 1.6 million people in Gaza, or 77 percent of the population, were facing high levels of acute food insecurity under the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. More than 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women were projected to suffer acute malnutrition, a burden that would fall hardest on households already struggling to find enough safe food, water and medical care.

Photo by Safi Erneste

On June 10, 2025, the World Food Programme dispatched 59 trucks carrying 930 metric tons of wheat flour to northern Gaza, and the convoy was stopped and offloaded. In July 2025, nearly one person in three in Gaza was not eating for days at a time as supply routes came under pressure.

Eliran t via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Insecurity and lawlessness inside Gaza repeatedly hindered food from reaching the most vulnerable people. The latest suspension added another break in a relief chain that had already been strained by restrictions, crowding and disorder at distribution points.