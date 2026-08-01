World leaders gathered in Washington for Lindsey Graham’s funeral as BTS said it would skip Grammy consideration over a new Asian Pop category.

Lawmakers, foreign leaders and President Trump gathered in Washington for funeral services for the late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, and tributes centered on his support for Ukraine, trans-Atlantic ties and Israel. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the leaders reacting publicly, and a top Graham staffer said there had been no indication he was unwell before his death.

At the same time, BTS pushed back against the Recording Academy and said it would not submit music for consideration at the next Grammy Awards. The group said it wanted its music to be “heard and loved for what it is,” not divided by language or region, after the academy introduced a new Asian Pop category. The academy’s chief responded to the boycott.

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Anthony Fauci testified June 3, 2024, before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. It was Fauci’s first public testimony since stepping down from government office and his first congressional hearing in nearly two years, and Republicans quickly turned the session combative as they pressed him on the origins of Covid-19 and the possibility of a lab leak. Fauci pushed back as Republicans pressed him on the origins of Covid-19 and the possibility of a lab leak.

NAR REALTOR Party from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

17-year-old Marcus Skeet, known online as The Hull Boy, was the youngest person ever to run the entire length of the United Kingdom.