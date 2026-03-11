Pickleball's top-ranked player Anna Leigh Waters will compete internationally for the first time at an event in Vietnam, marking a milestone for both her career and the sport’s global reach.

Anna Leigh Waters, the current world number one in women’s pickleball, is poised to make her international debut in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone for both her career and the sport’s continued growth across the globe.

Waters Steps Onto the International Stage

Reuters reported that Waters, widely recognized as the top-ranked women's singles player, will compete internationally for the first time at a major tournament in Vietnam. This move comes as pickleball continues to expand its presence in Asia, reflecting the sport’s growing international appeal. Waters has dominated the professional pickleball rankings in the United States, and her entry into international play is expected to draw significant attention from both fans and competitors worldwide.

Rising Profile of Pickleball

Pickleball has experienced explosive growth in recent years, with participation in the United States alone reaching new highs. According to recent statistics, millions of Americans now play the sport regularly, fueling increased professionalization and media coverage. The decision to host major events in locations like Vietnam illustrates pickleball’s expanding footprint, with the history of pickleball showing a steady trajectory from a backyard pastime to an international competition.

Significance of the Vietnam Tournament

The Vietnam tournament is part of the broader effort by international governing bodies to promote the sport globally. The International Federation of Pickleball’s tournament calendar now features events on several continents, and Waters’ debut highlights the increased competitiveness and visibility of these international competitions.

Pickleball’s international events are drawing record numbers of participants and spectators.

Vietnam’s inclusion as a host signals Asia’s growing role in the sport’s global ecosystem.

What Waters' Debut Means for the Sport

Waters’ transition to the international stage is expected to raise the level of play and media coverage at the Vietnam event. Her participation also serves as an inspiration for younger athletes and signals a new chapter in the sport’s development. Industry observers note that the presence of high-profile American players can drive greater investment and interest in pickleball worldwide.

Looking Ahead

With Waters leading the way, pickleball is set to continue its remarkable rise internationally. The Vietnam tournament may be just the beginning of a series of high-profile events featuring the world’s best players, bringing new audiences and fresh talent into the fold. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as Waters and other top athletes compete on this expanding global stage.