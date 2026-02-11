Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ is projected to debut with over $70 million worldwide, generating buzz with its star power and critical debate.

Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights is set for a commanding entrance at the global box office, with industry estimates forecasting a debut north of $70 million worldwide. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, has drawn intense attention for its modern take on the literary classic and is positioned as one of the year’s biggest releases.

Strong Box Office Projections

According to Deadline, the film is expected to open to more than $70 million globally, a benchmark that would make it one of the strongest openings for a literary adaptation in recent years. This projection reflects strong pre-release interest, fueled by an international marketing campaign and the star power of its leads. For comparison, past adaptations of Emily Brontë’s classic novel have seen much smaller debuts, as evidenced by box office statistics for previous versions.

1992’s adaptation grossed just over $1 million domestically during its run.

Current projections put Fennell’s 2024 adaptation on track to outperform all previous films in the Wuthering Heights franchise.

With numbers like these, Wuthering Heights is poised to become a standout in the 2026 box office landscape. Readers can consult The Numbers' financial breakdown for the release as data updates throughout opening weekend.

Star Power and Creative Vision

The film’s draw is bolstered by the pairing of Margot Robbie, fresh from recent box office successes, and Jacob Elordi, who has emerged as a rising star. Director Emerald Fennell, known for her Oscar-winning work on Promising Young Woman, brings a modern sensibility to the adaptation, which has both intrigued and divided critics. While some praise the bold direction and performances, others are more reserved, resulting in a split critical response as reported by the BBC.

Critical Response and Audience Anticipation

Early reviews highlight the film’s stylistic choices and contemporary themes. This polarization has only added to the conversation, raising curiosity among audiences. As box office tracking continues, audience turnout will be watched closely to see if critical debate translates to commercial success. For ongoing box office results and standings, readers can refer to the latest weekend charts.

Industry Context

The film industry continues to see strong returns for high-profile literary adaptations, with global box office revenue rebounding in recent years. If Wuthering Heights maintains its projected momentum, it could set a new benchmark for period drama adaptations. For a detailed look at market trends, the British Film Institute’s data provides insight into the performance of UK-led productions internationally.

Looking Ahead

As Wuthering Heights begins its theatrical rollout, industry analysts will be watching to see if it lives up to or surpasses its opening projections. With its mix of established talent, creative risk-taking, and global buzz, the film stands as a key test of audience appetite for classic stories reimagined for contemporary viewers. For further information on the film’s production background, casting, and release details, visit IMDb’s comprehensive entry.