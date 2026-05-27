WWE: Made in America Premieres on USA Network

WWE unveils its latest special, 'Made in America,' premiering Friday, May 29, at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network, promising fans a fresh look at the wrestling powerhouse.

WWE is bringing a new special to its fans this week, as WWE: Made in America is scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 29, at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network. The announcement, first reported by The Futon Critic, marks the latest in a series of original programs aimed at expanding WWE’s television footprint and engaging its diverse fanbase across the United States.

What to Expect from the Special

While specific details about the content of WWE: Made in America remain under wraps ahead of its debut, WWE specials typically offer fans a blend of exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and highlight reels featuring the organization’s top stars. Recent WWE programming has focused on showcasing both established superstars and rising talent, often weaving in stories that resonate with American audiences and reflect the company’s longstanding ties to cities and communities nationwide.

WWE’s Programming Strategy and USA Network Partnership

The timing of this special highlights WWE’s ongoing partnership with USA Network, a key broadcast home for flagship shows such as Monday Night Raw and NXT. WWE’s relationship with USA Network remains central to its television strategy, providing consistent access to millions of viewers each week and helping to drive strong TV ratings for the network. According to historical data, WWE programming routinely lands among the top-rated cable broadcasts in its time slot, underscoring its enduring popularity with American audiences.

WWE broadcasts reach millions of fans each week, with live events and specials contributing to overall ratings success.

Specials like Made in America further diversify WWE’s programming slate, catering to evolving viewer interests.

WWE’s Expanding Content Portfolio

The launch of WWE: Made in America aligns with the organization’s broader push to create compelling content across multiple platforms. In recent years, WWE has developed a robust slate of programming available on both linear television and streaming platforms, notably through its partnership with Peacock. According to industry statistics, WWE continues to see significant engagement not only through live broadcasts but also via digital and on-demand viewership, reflecting changing consumption patterns among sports entertainment fans.

Anticipation Among WWE Viewers

With the premiere just days away, WWE fans are eagerly awaiting what the new special will bring. The late-night slot on Friday positions Made in America as a unique offering for viewers seeking fresh content outside the regular lineup. As WWE continues to innovate in how it delivers stories and showcases its stars, specials like this one serve as a testament to the brand’s adaptability and ongoing relevance in the competitive world of sports entertainment.

For those interested in catching the premiere, WWE: Made in America will air exclusively on USA Network at 11 p.m. ET, Friday, May 29. Viewers can also explore WWE’s extensive event database and streaming archive for more information on past and upcoming specials.

Looking Ahead

As WWE continues to expand its content offerings, the success of specials like Made in America could shape future programming decisions and further strengthen its partnership with television and streaming partners. Fans and industry observers alike will be watching closely to see how the latest addition to WWE’s lineup performs in the ever-evolving landscape of sports entertainment.