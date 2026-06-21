Wyndham Clark takes six-shot lead into U.S. Open final round

Wyndham Clark carried a six-shot lead into Shinnecock Hills, where easing wind and a major-champion chase turned Sunday into a test of protecting a margin.

Wyndham Clark reached the final round of the 126th U.S. Open with a six-shot lead, a cushion that changed the question from who could catch him to whether Shinnecock Hills would let him survive the day. Clark stood at 7-under par after 54 holes at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., while Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Sam Stevens were tied for second at 1-under.

That kind of margin does not make a U.S. Open simple. It shifts the pressure onto the leader, who must keep mistakes from compounding on a course known for exposing even small lapses. Shinnecock had already shown how fast a Sunday can turn in 2018, when Brooks Koepka won there and Tommy Fleetwood closed with a 63 to stage one of the venue’s most memorable charges. With the final pairing teeing off at 2:30 p.m. local time, the chase had enough time to become a threat if Clark gave it an opening.

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Clark carried more than a lead into the round. The 2023 U.S. Open champion was trying to win his second title in three years, and his position put him in control of a major where the margin for error is always thin. Behind him, Scheffler started the day six shots back while trying to keep his career Grand Slam hopes alive, and the leaderboard still carried the weight of multiple major champions with Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson further back.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

Titleist via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The setup around the championship underscored how demanding the week had been. The cut line fell at 4-over par, with 67 professionals and five amateurs advancing, and no Australians made the cut for the first time since 1959. Sunday’s conditions offered the pack a little encouragement, with the wind easing compared with earlier in the week and gusts forecast around 21 mph, but Shinnecock still demanded precision. For Clark, the job was to play conservatively enough to protect the lead without giving the field life. For the chasers, the task was simpler and more desperate: make birdies early, force pressure, and hope the leader blinked.