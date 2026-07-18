X and major labels settle music dispute over copyright and licensing

X settled a copyright fight with major music publishers over about 1,700 songs, easing legal risk for clips, memes and livestreams that use licensed music.

X Corp and major music publishers, including Universal Music Group and Sony Music, ended a legal dispute over music use on the platform. The settlement pushes X closer to the licensing norms that govern other major social apps, rather than a model where songs can circulate first and become a court fight later.

The case began with a June 15, 2023 lawsuit filed by 17 music publishers accusing Twitter, now X, of copyright infringement tied to about 1,700 songs. The publishers sought as much as $250 million in damages. Billboard said the claims involved songs by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and other artists, and centered on the argument that X was refusing to pay for music in the way other large platforms do.

X responded with its own antitrust suit against 18 music publishers and the National Music Publishers Association, alleging they had teamed up to block competition and force the company to buy licenses at inflated rates. A federal court later granted a 90-day pause so the sides could pursue good-faith settlement talks, a sign that the fight had moved from open litigation toward a negotiated end.

The settlement matters for the platform economy because music remains one of the most valuable and contested forms of online content. It drives engagement, helps creators build audiences and can trigger copyright claims when rights holders say material is being used without permission. On X, that includes the songs that sit behind short clips, memes, reposts and livestream-style content, the kinds of posts that fuel virality but also create legal exposure.

For X, the agreement reduces the uncertainty that can make advertisers and creators cautious about a platform still trying to widen its business beyond legacy social networking. For publishers and labels, it offers a clearer route to licensing revenue and more predictable rules for how songs appear across posts, videos and live audio. The deal also avoids a precedent-setting trial that could have shaped how social platforms negotiate music rights across the industry, at a time when digital distribution depends on both frictionless sharing and formal compensation for rights holders.