X outage triggers thousands of complaints across US, Canada and UK

X briefly went dark for thousands of users, with U.S. complaints topping 25,000 and reports spreading across Canada, the UK and India.

X went down for thousands of users across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and India after problems began around 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, triggering one of the day’s most visible internet-service disruptions. In the United States, reports climbed past 25,000 at the peak before falling to about 620 later in the day.

The pattern pointed to a broad platform failure rather than a local glitch. Canada saw user reports rise above 3,400 before dropping to about 30, while the United Kingdom recorded more than 9,000 earlier in the day. Other tracking services put the global total above 35,000 as the outage spread across dozens of countries and many cities.

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Users reported login problems, feed-loading failures and inaccessible timelines. The complaints appeared across both mobile and web access, cutting off a service that many newsrooms, political accounts, advertisers and customer service teams still treat as a live distribution channel. Downdetector’s reports are user-submitted and do not equal the exact number of affected people, but the volume and geography of the complaints showed a service break with wide reach.

The cause of the outage remained unknown as the service began to recover. X had not issued a clear explanation or disclosed what had failed, leaving users and businesses to absorb the disruption without immediate answers. For a platform that still functions as a real-time public square for breaking news, politics and emergency updates, even a short outage can create an information vacuum that ripples well beyond the app itself.

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The episode also renewed attention on X’s reliability after a major outage on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, when tens of thousands of users worldwide reported problems. Repeated failures have turned each interruption into more than a technical annoyance. They raise questions about platform dependence, public trust and how much of modern communication is concentrated inside a handful of private services that millions now rely on at the same moment.