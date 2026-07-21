X rolls out rebuilt Android app after year-long overhaul

X said its rebuilt Android app is rolling out globally after a year-long overhaul, with faster scrolling, loading and notifications at the center.

X rolled out a rebuilt Android app after a year-long overhaul, saying the new version is now available globally. The launch came July 20 and puts a spotlight on whether the company can still execute on core product work after years of upheaval under Elon Musk.

X’s engineering account said: “We’ve completely rebuilt the Android X app from the ground up. It’s faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernized the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it.” That language points to a deeper rewrite than a simple interface refresh, with performance and reliability treated as the main product fixes.

The old Android app had developed reliability problems, including failing to open some X post links. On a platform that depends on quick loading, constant engagement and a mobile-first audience, those kinds of failures can erode trust fast. Android also matters because it reaches a huge global user base and has to work across a wide range of devices and network conditions, making it a tougher test of stability than a single, tightly controlled hardware ecosystem.

The rebuild also signals a wider engineering push inside X. Related coverage said the new architecture should let the company ship new features faster, while it continues adding Spaces, video editing, cashtags and custom timelines. That matters because X is trying to evolve beyond a conventional social network and into a more multifunctional platform, which requires a cleaner codebase if engineers want to move quickly without breaking the basics.

For users, the payoff should be straightforward: smoother scrolling, quicker loading and more dependable notifications. For X, the stakes are larger. A global Android rollout is meant to show that the company can modernize its foundations while keeping pace on product development, a prerequisite if it wants to hold mainstream users and persuade advertisers that the platform’s software is becoming more stable, not less.