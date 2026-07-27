Yan Diomande agrees personal terms with Real Madrid after PSG exit

Real Madrid moved ahead on Yan Diomande after PSG quit the race, with the 19-year-old Ivorian winger agreeing a five-year deal.

Real Madrid agreed personal terms with Yan Diomande after Paris Saint-Germain withdrew from the race for the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger. The chase showed how aggressively Europe’s biggest clubs now move on teenage attackers, with a breakout season enough to push a player quickly into nine-figure territory.

Diomande, an Ivorian winger and forward, had become one of the most intriguing young talents in European football after emerging at Leipzig. Real Madrid’s first bid was rejected about 10 days earlier, and the Spanish club then came back with a second proposal worth €100 million fixed and as much as €120 million with add-ons.

AI-generated illustration

Those terms helped move the deal forward. Diomande agreed a five-year contract, and Real Madrid and RB Leipzig also reached a verbal agreement over the transfer. The player had made clear that he wanted the move to Madrid, while Leipzig were preparing for him to return on Monday as the paperwork moved toward completion.

Source: guim.co.uk

PSG’s retreat removed Real Madrid’s biggest rival from the contest and left the Spanish club in position to finish a move that had already outgrown a standard transfer battle. For Madrid, the Diomande pursuit fit a familiar recruitment pattern, targeting a teenager before his market price could rise further; for PSG, the pullback marked another missed chance to land a forward regarded as a major long-term bet.