Yemen free climber dies after 400-foot fall into volcanic crater

A 30-year-old climber died after a 393-foot plunge into Yemen’s Hardah Dam crater, where rescuers battled sulfurous water, steep rock and underground gas.

Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, a 30-year-old free climber known online for high-risk stunts, died after falling almost 400 feet into the Hardah Dam volcanic crater near Damt in Yemen’s southern Dhale province. He was climbing the crater wall without ropes, a harness or any other safety equipment when he lost his grip and plunged into the crater.

The crater, also called Haradhat Damt, is about 120 meters, or 393 feet, deep and has steep rocky walls that drop into a lake fed by sulfur-rich water. A short video released by the Yemen Civil Defense Authority and circulated online showed Antar ascending a rocky cliff before slipping and falling into the crater. Rescue teams later found his body in the lake at the bottom.

Officials said the recovery operation took four hours and required diving and water specialists because of the dangerous terrain and the conditions below. The Civil Defense Authority said the body was recovered about 30 meters, or 100 feet, below the water surface. The crater lake’s water reportedly reaches 100 to 140 degrees, and underground gases added another layer of risk for the rescue crews.

AI-generated illustration

Antar had built a social media following through acrobatic climbs on some of Yemen’s roughest terrain, often performed without visible protection. His death prompted mourning online, but it also renewed criticism of the growing appetite for extreme climbing stunts that rely on spectacle and carry little margin for error. Supporters said poverty may have pushed him toward dangerous climbs in search of money and visibility from viral videos.

The incident also underscored the wider pressures shaping daily life in Yemen. The United Nations said 22.3 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance and protection services in 2026, and the Yemen Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is seeking US$2.16 billion to reach 12 million people with life-saving aid. In that environment, attention and income from online stunts can become one of the few visible paths to survival, even as the risks are fatal.

Photo by Nadezhda Moryak

After the recovery, the Civil Defense Authority warned visitors and adventure sports participants to stay away from crater edges, use proper protective gear and follow safety procedures. Antar’s death turned a single climb into a stark reminder of how quickly social media notoriety and minimal safety infrastructure can turn public spectacle into a preventable loss of life.