Yes Bank plans $1.69 billion fundraising to bolster balance sheet

Yes Bank is seeking up to 160 billion rupees in fresh capital, a raise that will test how far its turnaround has truly come.

Yes Bank's board approved a plan to raise up to 160 billion rupees, or about $1.69 billion, through a mix of equity and debt as the lender seeks to reinforce capital and fund future growth. The package includes up to 75 billion rupees of equity and up to 85 billion rupees of debt, with dilution for existing shareholders capped at 10 percent even if convertible securities are used.

The structure makes the fundraising a test of Yes Bank’s rehabilitation story. A heavier equity mix would give the lender more core capital but increase dilution, while a larger debt component would limit immediate shareholder pain without strengthening the balance sheet as much. The bank did not disclose the exact instruments it plans to use or when the fundraise will be completed, only that it may issue eligible equity and debt securities in one or more tranches in India or overseas.

That caution comes against a more comfortable capital backdrop than the crisis years. Yes Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.3 percent at the end of March 2026, down from 15.6 percent a year earlier but still well above the regulatory minimum of 9 percent. The bank’s Basel III liquidity and leverage disclosures for March 31, 2026 underline that this is a formal capital-planning exercise, not an emergency rescue. Still, the size of the raise suggests management wants a larger cushion for lending, volatility and expansion.

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The board meeting followed a June 23 stock-exchange intimation that directors would consider fundraising through eligible equity securities, eligible debt securities and other eligible instruments. Yes Bank has also set its 22nd annual general meeting for August 19, 2026, where shareholders will be asked to approve the resolutions, and the board approved the AGM notice at the June 29 meeting.

The plan lands as investors continue to judge whether Yes Bank can move beyond the scars of its March 2020 rescue by the Reserve Bank of India, when a severe deterioration in finances forced a bailout. In June, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Yes Bank from eight existing shareholders, including State Bank of India, giving the lender a stronger strategic backdrop just as it seeks fresh capital. The next focus for shareholders will be execution, pricing and whether the new money translates into stronger lending growth and a more durable franchise.