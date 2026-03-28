Young Athlete’s Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Rising Risks

A 26-year-old hockey player's Stage IV colorectal cancer diagnosis underscores growing concerns about the disease among young adults.

A 26-year-old hockey player’s recent Stage IV colorectal cancer diagnosis is drawing national attention to the growing rates of this disease among young adults, underscoring the importance of symptom awareness and early detection.

Diagnosis at a Young Age Raises Alarm

The story, first reported by CBS News, centers on a young athlete who was diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer after experiencing two key symptoms. While colorectal cancer has traditionally been associated with older adults, recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an alarming increase in cases among people under 50. According to the SEER Cancer Statistics, colorectal cancer remains the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.

Symptoms Often Overlooked

The hockey player revealed that he initially dismissed one of his symptoms, a decision he later regretted. He described two main warning signs that prompted him to seek medical attention:

Changes in bowel habits

Unexplained rectal bleeding

Both symptoms are included among those highlighted by the American Cancer Society, which lists persistent changes in bowel movements, blood in the stool, abdominal discomfort, and unexplained weight loss as potential red flags for colorectal cancer. The athlete’s experience reflects a broader trend in which younger individuals may be less likely to take such symptoms seriously, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Rising Incidence Among Young Adults

While overall colorectal cancer rates have declined in older adults due to increased screening, a recent analysis confirms that incidence in young adults has been steadily rising. The CDC’s young-onset data indicate that about 18,000 people under age 50 are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year in the United States. Experts attribute this trend to a combination of factors, including changes in diet, lifestyle, and possibly genetics, though the exact causes remain under investigation.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the U.S. (SEER Cancer Statistics)

among men and women combined in the U.S. (SEER Cancer Statistics) About 52,550 deaths are expected from colorectal cancer in 2024 (CDC)

are expected from colorectal cancer in 2024 (CDC) Rates among people under 50 have increased by over 2% per year since the mid-1990s (peer-reviewed research)

Importance of Early Detection and Screening

Medical experts emphasize that early detection is critical for improving outcomes. The National Cancer Institute notes that survival rates for colorectal cancer are much higher when the disease is caught at an early stage. In response to rising cases among younger adults, some groups now recommend starting routine screening at age 45, or earlier for those with a family history or symptoms.

Awareness of symptoms remains vital, especially since younger patients are less likely to undergo regular screening. The athlete’s public disclosure aims to encourage others not to ignore warning signs and to seek medical advice promptly if symptoms arise.

Looking Ahead

The experience of this young hockey player reflects both the personal and public health challenges posed by colorectal cancer’s shifting demographics. As researchers continue to investigate causes and prevention strategies, his story serves as a cautionary tale and a call to action for greater awareness among younger adults. For those seeking more information on symptoms, risk factors, and prevention, resources from the American Cancer Society and CDC are available to help guide proactive health decisions.