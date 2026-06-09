Young Elvis tribute artists keep Presley legacy alive in Tupelo

At Tupelo’s Elvis Birthplace, children as young as 7 turned jump-suits and gospel roots into a living stage. A 14-year-old from Illinois won the youth crown.

Young performers in Tupelo turned Elvis Presley into a multigenerational live act, with contestants ages 7 to 17 stepping onto the stage in jump-suits, wigs and choreographed moves at the Elvis Presley Birthplace. The youth tribute artist competition, held June 4, drew children and teenagers who were born long after Presley died but still saw value in recreating not just his songs, but the full performance.

The competitors described themselves as tribute artists, not impersonators, and that distinction mattered. Their goal was authenticity, from Presley’s vocal style and mannerisms to the stage wardrobe that made him one of the most recognizable entertainers in American music. Some of the costumes were made by B&K Enterprises Costume Co., which produces Elvis outfits and stagewear for films, musicals and television productions.

The festival setting made the performance feel rooted in place as much as in memory. Before the competition, performers toured the Elvis Presley Birthplace complex, which includes the home where Presley was born and the church where he was first exposed to Southern gospel music. The Tupelo Elvis Festival says its mission is to honor Presley, Tupelo’s native son, and the global impact of his music. Its schedule includes workshops, a Sunday Gospel Concert and a Tribute Artist Contest that serves as a preliminary round for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

The youth program also brought in hands-on coaching in dance moves, stage presence, hair, costumes and makeup transformations, with support from the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club and the Elvis Presley Birthplace. Several young competitors said the 2022 Elvis movie helped spark their interest. Others pointed to family ties to Presley, his faith and charity work, or years spent singing his songs since early childhood.

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Seventeen-year-old Tucker Gladden of Madison, Mississippi, summed up the aim of the competition this way: “We’re not trying to be him.” Ayden Maloy said Elvis’ music helped him through a hard time and that he believes “Elvis is the healer.” Charles Session, 15, of Morrilton, Arkansas, said it felt surreal to pay tribute to Elvis in his hometown.

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The youth title went to 14-year-old RJ Hursey of Bloomington, Illinois, who said his grandfather passed down his love for Elvis and that he practices every day. The same festival also crowned 23-year-old Riley Jenkins as the 2026 Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, underscoring how Tupelo’s Elvis scene now spans both rising teenagers and adult performers.