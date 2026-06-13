Young the Giant performs Mind Over Matter ahead of Victory Garden tour

Young the Giant revisited “Mind Over Matter” as “Victory Garden” arrived and a June 13 tour launch in Bridgeport put the band back on the road with Cold War Kids and almost monday.

Young the Giant used a live performance of “Mind Over Matter” to underline a very 2026 reality for midcareer rock bands: the catalog still has to work. The group’s current album, Victory Garden, is out now through the band’s official site and merch store, and its tour begins June 13 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with Cold War Kids and almost monday on the bill.

That mix of old songs and new routing is part of how Young the Giant has stayed durable after breaking through in 2010 with its self-titled debut album and singles such as “My Body” and “Cough Syrup.” The two songs have logged more than 400 million streams on Spotify, a sign that the band’s early hits still pull listeners into a deeper catalog at a time when streaming platforms reward constant novelty and fast turnover.

AI-generated illustration

“Mind over Matter,” released January 21, 2014, gave the band another anchor. The second studio album came out through Fueled by Ramen and was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, with “It’s About Time” arriving first on October 28, 2013, followed by “Crystallized” on December 9, 2013. The title track also became a single in 2014, extending the album’s life beyond its release cycle and into the touring years that followed.

Photo by cottonbro studio

The CBS Saturday Morning “Saturday Sessions” segment, which reached its 500th edition in 2023, offered a fitting stage for that kind of staying power. Young the Giant’s lineup, Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Payam Doostzadeh and Francois Comtois, has remained associated with the same songs that first widened its audience while the band continues to sell new records and draw crowds on the road. For artists who emerged in the early 2010s, that balance, between a still-recognized back catalog and a fresh album campaign, has become the economics of survival.