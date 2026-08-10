Young woman dedicates herself to helping people in crisis

Good Morning America highlighted a young woman who has made helping people in crisis her mission, with Will Reeve telling her story on Aug. 10, 2026.

Good Morning America’s Living section highlighted a young woman who has made helping people through their toughest moments her mission. The segment, titled “Woman dedicated to helping people in crisis,” was carried on Aug. 10, 2026, with ABC News correspondent and Good Morning America contributor Will Reeve presenting the story.

The placement in Good Morning America’s Good news area gave the feature a clear home within the show’s broader Living coverage. Reeve’s on-air role connected the piece to ABC News’ morning franchise, where he has been identified as both an ABC News correspondent and a Good Morning America contributor.

The segment’s framing was straightforward: a young woman, facing the demands of crisis work, has chosen to devote herself to helping others during their most difficult moments. That mission sat at the center of the broadcast title and the network’s description of the piece, which emphasized support for people in distress rather than a broader profile or profile-driven angle.

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ABC News also posted the story on its video page under the same title, extending the segment beyond the morning broadcast and into the network’s digital video offering. The repeated use of the title across the television and online platforms underscored the same message: a focused story about care in the first moments when people need it most, told through Reeve’s reporting on Good Morning America.