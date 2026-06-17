YouTube creators drive horror breakout, redefining the summer blockbuster

Two YouTube-born horror films turned tiny budgets into monster returns, suggesting summer audiences still show up for original scares when the creators already have online reach.

Two horror films from first-time directors in their 20s jolted Hollywood’s summer calendar by proving that low-budget originals can still move like event movies. “Backrooms” and “Obsession” turned online fame into theatrical momentum, with audiences showing up in numbers that challenged the idea that only franchise brands can dominate the season.

“Backrooms” arrived first as a creepypasta-inspired internet concept, then as a viral web series built in Blender by Kane Parsons, who was 20 when the film made him the youngest filmmaker to open a movie at No. 1. A24 released it in 3,442 U.S. and Canadian locations, and it earned $81.5 million in its first three days on a $10 million production budget. Deadline later put the film’s opening weekend at $118 million worldwide, an A24 record that underscored just how far the project traveled from its online roots.

AI-generated illustration

“Obsession” followed a different path but reached the same business conclusion. The directorial debut of 26-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker cost less than $1 million, opened with $17 million, and then kept overperforming week after week. By June 16, 2026, it had grossed $286 million worldwide and was still climbing, a result that made it Focus Features’ biggest hit in its 24-year history.

Photo by Ron Lach

Both films were produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, whose president, Abhijay Prakash, called the weekend a validation of the company’s strategy of championing original horror and scouting talent on YouTube, calling it “a real turning point.” Mark Duplass also praised the films as a “glimmer of hope” for a fractured industry, arguing that creators can build audiences online and translate that attention into box-office strength.

Model by Huuxloc via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The larger takeaway reaches beyond horror. Hollywood has spent years searching for a reliable way to win back Gen Z moviegoers, and these films suggested one answer: meet younger audiences where they already are, then give them something original worth leaving home for. In a summer marketplace still dominated by franchise logic and expensive IP, the success of “Backrooms” and “Obsession” pointed to a structural shift, not just two lucky breaks.