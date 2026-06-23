YouTube settles youth mental health case before California trial

YouTube settled with a 15-year-old Florida plaintiff, clearing the platform from a California bellwether trial now moving against Meta, ByteDance and Snap.

YouTube has settled with a 15-year-old Florida plaintiff who claimed the platform caused mental health harms. The settlement leaves the teen’s case moving ahead next month against Meta, ByteDance’s TikTok and Snap.

The broader litigation is part of a consolidated California proceeding known as JCCP 5255 and now includes more than 1,600 plaintiffs, among them over 350 families and more than 250 school districts. Those plaintiffs accuse Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat of designing addictive products that harmed young users’ mental health, with lawyers arguing the companies deliberately built engagement features to maximize youth attention and advertising revenue.

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YouTube’s exit comes after a first California state-court case in the same litigation, where TikTok and Snap settled before trial and Meta and YouTube faced the plaintiff until the latest agreement. In that earlier trial, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube liable and awarded $6 million in damages.

The next trial begins in California next month and will now proceed with the 15-year-old, identified as R.K.C., against the remaining three companies. The case centers on whether claims tied to addiction-style design can survive legal challenges and whether First Amendment protections limit efforts to hold platforms civilly liable for harm to minors.

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Plaintiffs’ lawyers want transparency and accountability, including disclosure of confidential records tied to the companies’ internal design and engagement practices.