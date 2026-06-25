YouTube Shorts adds Clear Screen mode, faster playback and new controls

YouTube is stripping clutter from Shorts with a Clear Screen mode and 2x playback, while retiring the dislike button in favor of more controlled feeds.

YouTube began rolling out a new set of Shorts player updates on June 25, 2026, including a Clear Screen mode that hides icons and text, a heart icon that replaces the thumbs-up, a mute shortcut, and more precise feed controls such as Not Interested and Don’t recommend this channel. The company also added a long-awaited speed option: viewers can now double the playback speed on a Short.

The changes make the product easier to skim and faster to consume, which is exactly the point. By removing visual clutter and letting viewers race through clips at 2x, YouTube is tightening the loop around short-form viewing at a moment when TikTok and other video feeds have trained audiences to expect instant payoff, minimal friction and endless scrolling. The cleaner player turns a Short into something closer to a rapid-fire utility, not just a piece of entertainment, and it gives viewers less reason to pause before moving to the next clip.

YouTube said the speed controls were one of the most requested features from the Shorts community, and it framed the redesign as a response to how the format has evolved more than five years after Shorts launched. That timeline matters. Shorts is no longer an experimental add-on; it is a mature habit-forming surface, and the company is now refining the mechanics of how people move through it. Each added control, from mute to feed tuning, gives viewers a more personalized stream while also making it easier to stay inside the app.

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The update also fits a broader pattern across YouTube’s products. In October 2024, the company introduced fine-tunable playback speed in 0.05 increments for regular YouTube viewing, while its help center already explained that videos could be played at 2x speed on supported devices. Just days earlier, on October 15, 2024, YouTube began allowing Shorts up to 3 minutes long for square or taller videos, calling that a top requested feature from creators. Taken together, the speedier player, longer Shorts and expanded controls show a platform still optimizing for attention, giving viewers more ways to consume faster and giving creators another reason to produce for a feed built around velocity.