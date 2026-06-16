Yum Brands sells Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion in split deal

Yum Brands is splitting Pizza Hut by geography, selling it for $2.7 billion after years of market-share losses and a 250-store U.S. pullback.

Yum Brands is breaking up Pizza Hut by geography, selling the chain for $2.7 billion in a move that lays bare how unevenly the brand has performed across its markets. The company is handing Pizza Hut’s business outside mainland China to private equity firm LongRange Capital for about $1.5 billion, while Yum China will buy the mainland China operation for about $1.2 billion.

The split deal is more than a simple sale. It shows that Yum sees different futures for the brand in different regions: a mature, struggling business in the United States and other markets, and a China operation that can still be separated out, valued on its own, and handed to a local operator with deeper regional reach. The transactions are subject to regulatory approval and are expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. Yum said it expects about $85 million in one-time expenses tied to the deal during the rest of 2026.

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For Pizza Hut, the sale is the clearest sign yet that the chain’s turnaround has stalled. The brand has been fighting stiff competition and cautious consumer spending, while Domino’s Pizza has steadily taken market share. Third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash have added another layer of pressure, changing where pizza orders go and who controls the customer relationship. Pizza Hut has also been moving away from the sit-down restaurants and salad bars that once defined it, shifting toward delivery and carryout in an effort to keep up with rivals.

Yum had already been pruning Pizza Hut’s U.S. base before announcing the sale. Earlier in 2026, the company said it would close about 250 U.S. Pizza Hut restaurants in the first half of the year, roughly 3% of its domestic locations, as part of a broader effort to modernize the brand and address underperforming stores. That cutback, paired with the divestiture, suggests Yum concluded that incremental fixes were no longer enough.

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The company’s formal strategic review began on November 4, 2025, when Yum said it wanted to maximize shareholder value and help Pizza Hut reach its full potential. Instead, the outcome is a breakup that ends nearly five decades of Yum ownership and hands the brand to owners with narrower mandates. Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, by Dan and Frank Carney, began franchising in 1959 and went public in 1969. Once one of America’s most recognizable restaurant chains, it is now being recast as a portfolio of separate assets, with value still evident, but no longer within a single corporate frame.