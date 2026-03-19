YVR Named Best Airport in North America for 15th Year

Vancouver International Airport secures its 15th title as North America's top airport, highlighting its sustained excellence and passenger growth.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has once again been recognized as North America's leading airport, earning the prestigious Skytrax award for the fifteenth time—a record that underscores the airport's enduring reputation for excellence in service and operations.

Consistent Recognition in the Industry

According to Business in Vancouver, YVR was named Best Airport in North America for the fifteenth time, further solidifying its position as a standout among its continental peers. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by millions of international travelers and are considered one of the most respected benchmarks in the global aviation industry. This distinction reflects the airport's continued focus on delivering a superior passenger experience, operational efficiency, and innovative services.

Passenger Growth and Operational Strength

YVR welcomed over 26 million passengers in 2023, maintaining its status as one of Canada's busiest hubs.

The airport supports more than 55 airlines and connects to over 120 destinations worldwide.

According to Airports Council International – North America’s latest airport statistics, YVR consistently ranks near the top in passenger numbers and operational reliability across the continent.

These achievements are backed by robust financial performance as detailed in YVR’s latest financial reports, which highlight ongoing investments in infrastructure, sustainability, and customer service enhancements.

What Sets YVR Apart

Industry observers point to several factors contributing to YVR’s repeated recognition:

Passenger Experience: The airport is known for its spacious terminals, extensive art displays, and efficient customs processes.

The airport is known for its spacious terminals, extensive art displays, and efficient customs processes. Sustainability Initiatives: YVR has made significant strides toward environmental stewardship, aiming for net zero emissions by 2030.

YVR has made significant strides toward environmental stewardship, aiming for net zero emissions by 2030. Community Engagement: The airport’s partnerships with local First Nations and ongoing support for regional economic development have set it apart from competitors.

Global and National Context

The World Airport Awards recognize excellence on a global scale, and YVR’s repeated wins put it in the company of world-leading airports in Asia and Europe. While other Canadian airports have earned praise for their facilities, YVR’s consistent top ranking highlights its leadership role in Canadian aviation. Official government data from Statistics Canada further confirms YVR’s position as a key transportation hub for both domestic and international travel.

Looking Ahead

As passenger traffic continues to rebound post-pandemic, YVR’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer service positions it well for future challenges. With major infrastructure upgrades and technology investments underway, the airport is likely to remain a top contender for industry accolades in the years to come.

For travelers, airlines, and the broader community, YVR’s record-setting recognition as North America’s best airport reinforces its critical role in connecting people and supporting economic growth across the region.