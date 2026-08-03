Zac Brown Band gives Fenway fans free cruise after 15th sellout

Zac Brown Band turned its 15th Fenway sellout into a cruise giveaway, giving more than 37,000 fans trips for two worth almost $40 million.

Zac Brown Band turned its 15th straight sold-out show at Fenway Park into a lavish fan reward, handing more than 37,000 people cruise vacations for two aboard Margaritaville at Sea. The giveaway, valued at almost $40 million and described by some coverage as worth more than that, extended the band’s own stadium record in Boston.

Zac Brown made the announcement just before the band launched into “Same Boat,” telling the crowd that every person in attendance would get two cruise tickets, “for two people on the boat.” Brown also invoked his late friend Jimmy Buffett while setting up the surprise, saying, “Tonight we’re going to do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy.”

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The scale of the move matters beyond the spectacle. At more than 37,000 attendees, the implied value works out to roughly $1,080 per fan, a high-cost loyalty play that turned a single concert into a national headline and a major brand moment for Margaritaville at Sea. Brown framed it as a thank-you for the band’s record-breaking 15th consecutive Fenway sellout, a streak that also reflects how tightly Zac Brown Band has linked its live shows to fan retention and repeat attendance.

Photo by K

The Fenway stop also fits a broader pattern. Zac Brown Band had previously performed at Fenway Park in 2021, and the group has used its Love & Fear tour to build a visible partnership with Margaritaville at Sea. For the cruise line, the giveaway functions as mass-market promotion: a room full of paying concertgoers becomes a crowd of potential cruise customers, with the promise of a vacation carrying far more reach than a standard ad buy.

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David Lamarand via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

What “free” covers can still matter in promotions like this. Margaritaville at Sea’s own offer pages show that some cruise deals advertise free guests or free stateroom selection alongside deposits as low as $50 and other onboard charges, underscoring how a giveaway can reward fans while still leaving room for additional spending once travelers book and sail.