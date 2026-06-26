Z.ai plans domestic listing to fund AGI push after model gains

Z.ai wants a Shanghai listing to bankroll its AGI push after GLM-5.2 climbed global leaderboards and fueled a 2,000% rally in Hong Kong.

Z.ai said on June 25 it will tap a domestic listing to finance its push toward artificial general intelligence, betting that stronger access to Chinese capital will let it spend more aggressively on compute, training and research. The plan comes after GLM-5.2, its newest model, closed much of the distance with leading U.S. systems on public benchmarks while running on domestic Chinese chips.

The company, known outside China as Zhipu AI, has moved quickly from startup status to market spectacle. It went public in Hong Kong on January 8, 2026, in what made it the world’s first listed large-language-model company. The offering raised about HK$4.3 billion, with shares opening at HK$120 after being priced at HK$116.20, for a market value of about HK$52.8 billion. By June, the stock had surged more than 2,000% from that debut and crossed HK$1 trillion in market value, underscoring how strongly investors have chased Chinese exposure to frontier AI.

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Z.ai’s latest product pitch is as much about geopolitics as engineering. GLM-5.2 has around 750 billion parameters and a one-million-token context window, putting it among China’s most ambitious AI releases. The model ranked fourth on Artificial Analysis’ LLM intelligence leaderboard and second on Code Arena’s front-end coding leaderboard, while operating at roughly one-sixth the cost of closed U.S. frontier models. The company also adapted the system for domestic chip infrastructure, including Huawei Ascend clusters, a practical response to U.S. export controls that have narrowed China’s access to advanced semiconductors.

Technical lead Qinkai Zheng said the company’s mission is to obtain AGI, and described GLM-5.2 as the first open-source model to deliver solid coding and agent performance that can stand beside leading proprietary systems such as Anthropic and OpenAI. That claim will now meet a more demanding test: capital markets. A new round of equity financing can help fund training runs and infrastructure, but it does not answer the harder question of whether benchmark gains can translate into durable commercial revenue.

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On June 1, Zhipu AI’s board approved an A-share issuance and a planned listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Board, a move designed to create an A-plus-H dual financing platform. The company said it plans to change its English name to Z.AI Co., Ltd., and market reports put the proposed issuance at roughly 9.1 million to 38.8 million shares, with an over-allotment option that could lift the total to about 44.6 million. The Shanghai listing still needs shareholder and regulatory approval, but the direction is clear: Beijing wants domestic AI champions funded at home, and Z.ai is positioning itself as one of the leading test cases.