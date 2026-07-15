Zambia’s former acting president Guy Scott dies at 82

Guy Scott, Zambia’s white acting president and a Cambridge-educated economist, died at 82 at his Lusaka farm after an illness.

Guy Scott, Zambia’s former vice president and brief acting president, died on Wednesday at age 82 at his farm in the Leopards Hill area of Lusaka after an illness. His death ends one of the most unusual political careers in Zambia’s post-independence history, one that briefly made him the first white head of state in mainland Africa since F.W. de Klerk in 1989.

Scott, a Cambridge-educated economist born in Zambia to Scottish parents, served as vice president from 2011 to 2014 before taking over as acting president after Michael Sata died on October 28, 2014. He held the post for about three months, from late October 2014 into early 2015, during a constitutional transition that followed Sata’s death in London after a long illness.

His rise to the presidency was temporary, but it carried political weight far beyond Lusaka. Scott occupied the highest office in a country where questions of citizenship, race and national identity have long shaped public life, and his tenure exposed how Zambia’s constitutional rules could elevate a white politician to the presidency while also preventing him from standing for the job in his own right.

AI-generated illustration

That restriction followed the constitution’s requirement that presidential candidates have parents born in Zambia. Scott, whose parents were both born outside the country, was barred from running in the subsequent election despite having served in the role of head of state. The rule left him as a transitional figure at the center of a succession crisis, rather than a contender for a full term.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia said President Hakainde Hichilema had accorded Scott a state funeral in recognition of his professional and political contribution to the country. The government said burial arrangements would be announced later.

Photo by Magda Ehlers

Hichilema also marked Scott as a patriot who had devoted himself to Zambia’s service. For a politician whose career linked colonial-era family origins, post-independence constitutional limits and one of the country’s most delicate transitions of power, the state’s tribute underscored how deeply his brief presidency still sits in Zambia’s political memory.