Zamorano praises Pochettino's tactics after USMNT rout of Paraguay

Zamorano saw more than a rout in the USMNT's 4-1 win over Paraguay: he saw a Pochettino side with the tactical nerve to matter in this World Cup.

Iván “Bam Bam” Zamorano saw more than a comfortable opener in the United States’ 4-1 win over Paraguay. He saw a team that arrived at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood with enough tactical clarity and mental edge to make a first statement in Group D, and enough authority to suggest Mauricio Pochettino’s plan can hold up when the bracket tightens.

That matters because this was not just any debut. The United States opened its World Cup campaign on home soil in front of a group that also includes Australia and Türkiye, two opponents that will test whether the Americans can keep the same edge after the adrenaline of the opener fades. The win over Paraguay gave Pochettino the kind of start coaches want: control, goals and a result that took pressure off a roster carrying heavy expectations as cohost.

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The scoreline was decisive, but the way it was built mattered just as much. Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna scored in a performance described as dominant, and that kind of output underscored a more aggressive posture from Pochettino than a cautious tournament debut usually invites. The Americans did not settle for survival. They played to impose themselves, and that front-foot approach is what gave Zamorano reason to praise the tactical and mental strength on display.

Pochettino’s choices are carrying extra weight because the squad itself has been debated since he named his 26-man roster on May 26. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headline a group that still has to prove its balance under knockout-level pressure, but the opening night response suggested the coach’s decisions were built for a higher ceiling than a conservative group-stage grind. The United States entered the tournament with history behind it too: FIFA noted that the team had reached the knockout rounds in four of its last six World Cups, a standard that now shadows every home match.

Photo by Ben Khatry

For Pochettino, the 4-1 result did more than secure three points. It showed a United States side willing to take risks, score with confidence and absorb the weight of expectation without blinking. Against Paraguay, the Americans looked like a team prepared to be judged as a serious contender, not merely a host.