Zelenskiy visits Ireland as Dublin takes EU presidency role

Zelenskiy landed in Ireland as Dublin took over the EU Council presidency, pressing for real movement on Ukraine’s accession talks, not just statements of support.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Ireland as Dublin assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, placing Ukraine’s membership drive inside the six-month window when Irish ministers will help steer the bloc’s agenda.

The presidency runs from July 1 to December 31, 2026, and this is the eighth time Ireland has held the rotating post. Over that period, Dublin will chair meetings, broker compromises among member states and help shape EU laws and policies that affect more than 450 million people.

Zelenskiy used the visit to press for movement on accession, saying on X that he hoped Ireland’s presidency would deliver “tangible progress” and open all negotiating clusters.

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That push comes just weeks after the EU and Ukraine opened the first accession negotiations cluster, known as “fundamentals,” on June 15, 2026. EU accession talks are divided into six thematic clusters, and the fundamentals cluster covers rule of law, democratic institutions, public administration reform and economic criteria. The European Commission called that opening a significant milestone and said it sent a clear message that Ukraine’s future is anchored in the EU.

Ireland has set competitiveness, values and security as the core themes of its presidency, while also stressing support for Ukraine. The Irish government expects hundreds of EU meetings and visits by EU leaders during the term, giving Dublin a busy procedural role at a moment when enlargement politics are under strain.

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Hungary is a source of resistance to procedural steps needed to advance Ukraine and Moldova’s talks. Zelenskiy will also meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin and European Council President António Costa.