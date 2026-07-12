Zelensky orders government shake-up as Ukraine prime minister steps down

Zelensky moved to replace Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko after about a year, widening a wartime shake-up that also reaches law enforcement.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 12, 2026, that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko would step down, a move that triggered the resignation of Ukraine’s government and opened the door to changes across the Cabinet of Ministers and some law-enforcement agencies. Denys Shmyhal was expected to serve as acting prime minister until parliament approved a new government.

Zelensky said Ukraine was “changing its political strategy” and needed a renewed Cabinet of Ministers, framing the reshuffle as a practical step rather than a symbolic one. He said the government would focus on frontline and border regions, weapons supplies for the military, winter preparation, faster transformation of state-owned companies and reconstruction agreements with international partners. The broader sweep of the changes suggests he is trying to tighten control over the machinery of wartime statehood while Kyiv keeps its attention on defense, recovery and day-to-day administration under invasion.

AI-generated illustration

The timing also reflects a leadership reset inside the top tier of wartime politics. Svyrydenko became prime minister in July 2025 after replacing Shmyhal, who had been Ukraine’s longest-serving prime minister before leaving the post. Reuters said Svyrydenko had been in office for about a year before the latest shake-up. Her departure means another rapid change at the center of government just as the country is trying to synchronize military support, reconstruction planning and domestic management.

http://www.president.gov.ua/ via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Svyrydenko said she was “proud to have had the honor of leading the government during one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s modern history,” and said she remained ready to serve the Ukrainian state. She also said she had discussed “next steps” with Zelensky. Her exit, paired with the planned changes in law enforcement, points to a leadership team being retooled for the next phase of the war: one that depends not only on battlefield endurance, but on faster decisions, tighter oversight and stronger coordination with foreign partners.