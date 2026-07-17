Zelensky ousts drone champion Fedorov in Ukraine military rift

Zelensky removed Mykhailo Fedorov after six months, triggering protests and exposing a fight over whether Ukraine’s war should be run by drones or by the old command structure.

Volodymyr Zelensky removed Mykhailo Fedorov from Ukraine’s defense ministry in July after a clash with generals and military contractors over drones, military reform and the pace of battlefield innovation. The firing ended a six-month run for a minister who had become the public face of Ukraine’s drone-centered war effort.

Zelensky had proposed Fedorov for the defense job on Jan. 2, 2026, elevating the First Deputy Prime Minister into a post that immediately tied civilian tech reform to the country’s combat strategy. Fedorov quickly became identified with Ukraine’s use of drones to strike targets deep inside Russian territory, including energy infrastructure, and with broader efforts to modernize the armed forces.

The dismissal laid bare a rift at the heart of Ukraine’s war effort. Fedorov’s allies had pushed a more aggressive push into new weapons and procurement changes, while the military brass, including Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, was seen by some observers as defending the traditional hierarchy that has long controlled wartime decision-making. The dispute centered on who should shape Ukraine’s battlefield adaptation and who should control the contracts, command channels and accountability that come with it.

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Public backlash followed quickly. More than 1,000 people demonstrated in Kyiv after Fedorov was fired, and protesters also gathered in other cities. Members of Ukraine’s military were among those at the Kyiv protest, underscoring how far the dispute had spread beyond government offices and into the ranks of the armed forces.

Fedorov had built a reputation as a youthful, tech-savvy and popular figure, and his supporters cast him as an architect of Ukraine’s drone program and a symbol of military modernization. His removal came as Ukraine and the European Union sealed a drone deal on July 15, 2026 to boost production and establish cooperation, a reminder that drones have become central not only to the battlefield but also to Ukraine’s wartime diplomacy and industrial planning.

Mykola Lazarenko / The Presidential Administration of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The personnel clash now serves as a measure of how Ukraine intends to fight Russia: by speeding up innovation, or by keeping procurement and command firmly inside the military chain of command. Zelensky’s decision showed that, for now, the balance of power still runs through the generals.