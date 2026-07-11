Zelensky says Ukraine defense firm illegally stored weapons near Kyiv homes

Zelensky said a state defense firm kept ammunition near Vyshneve homes, where a July 6 strike set off blasts that killed seven and injured 29.

The ammunition warehouse in Vyshneve, a town on Kyiv’s western edge, was hit during Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv and surrounding areas on July 6, setting off secondary explosions. Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate illegally stored weapons and ammunition near homes in Vyshneve and said officials responsible would face accountability. He said storage sites for weapons and ammunition were supposed to be placed away from residential buildings, not in a suburb exposed to civilian risk.

Seven people were killed in Vyshneve and 29 others were injured. More than 600 residents were evacuated from the town because of the threat of a second detonation, as emergency crews worked around the unstable site.

The depot belonged to Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate and largest weapons manufacturer. Zelensky said top company officials had violated the law by allowing weapons depots to be located in Vyshneve, and said the people responsible had already been identified. Ukrainian officials said dismissals would follow, and a criminal case had been opened after the explosion.

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Ukraine’s General Staff said the facility in Vyshneve did not belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and did not fall under their authority.

The broader July 6 attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast killed at least 26 people and injured dozens more. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk said nine people had been killed and 58 injured in the region.