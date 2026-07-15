Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s defense minister amid military tech clashes

Zelenskyy ousted Mykhailo Fedorov after clashes over drones, procurement and command, exposing a deeper fight inside Ukraine’s wartime defense system.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defense minister after a meeting with military leadership and a widening clash over how quickly the armed forces should adapt to drones, robotics and faster procurement. Fedorov confirmed his exit in a farewell post and left office after about six months, in a reshuffle tied to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko’s resignation and the need to reappoint her cabinet.

Fedorov had been one of the most visible advocates for military modernization inside Kyiv. He secured dozens of drone deals with international partners and pressed changes in procurement, military pay, draft policy and restrictions on Russian access to Starlink terminals. His farewell message listed 22 accomplishments and three unfinished goals: bringing the ministry to NATO standards, finishing procurement reform and building a stronger culture of accountability.

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Fedorov clashed with Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. A lawmaker from Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party said the reasons included conflict with army command and failed mobilization reform. Opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak called the decision “stupid and unfair.”

Serhii Sternenko said he was leaving his advisory post at the Defense Ministry and warned that the change reduced opportunities to improve Ukraine’s drone effort.

Photo by Luis Felipe Pérez

Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russian logistics included strikes reaching up to 100 kilometers behind the front line. At the same time, Ukraine still lacked enough Patriot interceptor missiles to stop every Russian ballistic attack, leaving cities exposed even as drone warfare expanded.

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Officials had not publicly named his successor, but Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko was considered for the post, with parliamentary approval still required.