Zeph Thomas is set for his FA Cup debut after 39 moves in 18 years. His route ran from St Kitts and Nevis caps to a call centre and lower-league coaching.

Zeph Thomas is preparing to manage in the FA Cup for the first time after 39 moves in 18 years, a career path that shows how much of football’s workforce lives far from the game’s richest stages. His journey has moved through clubs in England, Scotland and Canada, then back into coaching and local football.

Thomas is listed in football records as Zephaniah Joseph Thomas, born on 14 November 1989 in Bradford, England. BBC Sport previously profiled him as a St Kitts and Nevis international who went from international football to a call centre job in five months, a stark reminder of how quickly a playing career can change once a contract ends or a move falls through.

His club history includes Sheffield FC, Cowdenbeath, Thunder Bay Chill and Boston United, along with later years that stretch from 2016 onwards in biography listings. Transfermarkt lists FC Dearne & District as his club since 2024 and gives his age as 36. The stops are scattered across Bradford, Sheffield, Cowdenbeath, Thunder Bay in Ontario and Boston, showing the constant relocation that shapes careers outside the top tiers.

Sheffield FC adds another layer to Thomas’s path. Founded on 24 October 1857, it is recognised as the world’s oldest football club, and his link to it connects his nomadic career to one of the game’s most historic institutions. That contrast, between a club founded in the 19th century and a player whose career has depended on short-term moves in the 21st, underlines how football’s lower reaches keep operating on uncertainty rather than security.

Thomas’s working life has not stayed only on the pitch. A LinkedIn profile identifies him as a Derby County U12 lead coach at Kixx Bradford and Sunderland, and as a former professional footballer. That kind of transition is common in the sport’s hidden labour market, where players and coaches build livelihoods through youth development, local clubs and whatever openings appear next. For Thomas, the FA Cup debut is a milestone, but the larger story is the path that got him there.