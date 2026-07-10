Zhipu AI raises $4 billion in Hong Kong share sale

Zhipu AI sold HK$31.41 billion in Hong Kong shares as Beijing weighs tighter controls on overseas AI access. The deal tests appetite for China’s AI champions.

Zhipu AI raised about HK$31.41 billion, or $4.01 billion, in a Hong Kong share sale that priced 19.78 million new H shares at HK$1,588 each, the bottom of the marketed range. The price was about 13% below the previous close, and the placement came just one day after the company’s lock-up period expired.

The fundraising gives Beijing-backed AI ambition a fresh boost at a moment when China is tightening its grip on frontier technology. Chinese authorities have met with Alibaba, ByteDance and Z.ai, also known as Zhipu, about possible limits on overseas access to the country’s most advanced AI models, including unreleased and open-weight systems. That policy backdrop gives the sale significance beyond the capital raised: it shows how Chinese firms are trying to finance large-scale model development at home while export controls and national-security concerns shape where their technology can go.

Zhipu plans to use the proceeds for model research and development, hiring, computing capacity, technical services, expansion, strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, working capital and other corporate purposes. The company, formally known as Knowledge Atlas Technology JSC and listed in Hong Kong as 2513.HK, was founded in 2019 by Tsinghua University professors Tang Jie and Li Juanzi. Its January 2026 initial public offering raised about $558 million and made it one of the first of China’s so-called AI tigers to reach the public market.

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Investor demand remained strong despite the size of the discount. The placement was oversubscribed, and the top 20 investors were reported to have taken about 80% of the allocated shares. Long-only funds, sovereign wealth funds and existing shareholders were among the buyers, underscoring continued institutional appetite for Chinese AI exposure even after a volatile run in technology stocks.

That demand follows a remarkable rally in the stock itself. Zhipu’s Hong Kong shares had surged nearly 1,500% since the January 2026 listing, turning the share sale into a test of how far public markets will fund China’s domestic AI buildout. Outside coverage has also said Zhipu generates much of its revenue from Chinese state-owned enterprises and financial institutions, a customer base that reinforces its position inside China’s strategic technology ecosystem. The result is a company now leaning on Hong Kong capital markets to finance the next phase of a capital-intensive race that Beijing is still trying to keep under close control.