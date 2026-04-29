Zhuhai Emerges as Top Vacation Spot Near Hong Kong

Zhuhai, a vibrant port city bordering Hong Kong, is drawing global attention as one of 2026’s most popular travel destinations, thanks to its beaches, resorts, and connectivity.

Zhuhai, a dynamic port city on the southern coast of China, is quickly gaining recognition as one of 2026’s most sought-after vacation destinations. Located just across the border from Hong Kong, Zhuhai’s blend of natural beauty, resort amenities, and modern infrastructure has made it a focal point for both domestic and international tourists, according to recent travel industry reports.

Rising Popularity Among Travelers

Travel publications, including a recent feature by islands.com, have spotlighted Zhuhai’s dramatic rise in visitor numbers and its growing reputation as a premier leisure destination. The city’s appeal is boosted by its strategic location near Hong Kong and Macau, making it accessible for regional travelers and international arrivals alike. Official data from the Zhuhai Foreign Direct Investment and Tourism Statistics site confirms a steady increase in tourist arrivals, with the city welcoming millions each year seeking a mix of urban excitement and coastal relaxation.

What Sets Zhuhai Apart

Island-Hopping and Beaches: Zhuhai is known for its string of over 100 offshore islands, many of which offer pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, ideal for watersports and sunbathing.

Zhuhai is known for its string of over 100 offshore islands, many of which offer pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, ideal for watersports and sunbathing. Luxury Resorts and Theme Parks: The city has invested heavily in high-end hotels, spas, and family attractions like the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, one of Asia’s largest marine theme parks.

The city has invested heavily in high-end hotels, spas, and family attractions like the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, one of Asia’s largest marine theme parks. Scenic Promenades: Visitors often enjoy Zhuhai’s famous Lovers’ Road, a seaside promenade with picturesque views of the South China Sea and the city’s skyline.

The city’s hospitality sector has kept pace with its tourism boom, as evidenced by tourist volume data for Chinese destination cities and rising hotel occupancy rates documented in official records.

Connectivity Fuels Growth

Zhuhai’s accessibility is a key driver of its tourism success. The opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge—the world’s longest sea crossing—has dramatically reduced travel time between these major cities, encouraging more short-stay visits and cross-border excursions. Data from the China Statistical Yearbook shows a marked uptick in inbound and domestic tourism to Zhuhai since the bridge’s opening.

Comparisons with Regional Destinations

Zhuhai is now frequently compared with other popular Chinese port cities near Hong Kong, such as Shenzhen. While Shenzhen boasts significant business and shopping appeal, Zhuhai’s focus on leisure, eco-tourism, and family-friendly resorts distinguishes it in the regional market. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Zhuhai’s year-on-year tourism revenue growth outpaces many other cities, reinforcing its status as a rising star among China’s southern ports.

Tourism by the Numbers

Zhuhai welcomed over 40 million tourists in the latest annual reporting period, with international arrivals steadily increasing.

Tourism revenue and hotel occupancy rates have climbed consistently, reflecting strong demand for new resorts and amenities.

Travel industry analysis from the OECD Tourism Trends and Policies highlights Zhuhai among the fastest-growing leisure destinations in China.

Looking Ahead

As 2026 progresses, Zhuhai’s strategic investments in tourism infrastructure and its natural coastal allure are expected to keep visitor numbers strong. With more international routes planned for Zhuhai Jinwan Airport and continued development of luxury resorts, the city is well positioned to remain at the forefront of China’s tourism boom. Travelers searching for a combination of relaxation, adventure, and easy access to Hong Kong and Macau are likely to keep Zhuhai on their must-visit lists.