Ziko heads Egypt level against New Zealand in Vancouver World Cup clash

Mostafa Ziko’s header from Mohamed Hany’s cross kept Egypt alive in Vancouver. The equalizer turned a tense Group G test into a fight for survival.

Mostafa Ziko’s header from Mohamed Hany’s precise cross did more than level the score in Vancouver. It gave Egypt the reset it needed, turning a difficult Group G evening at BC Place into a test of nerve and staying power against New Zealand.

The goal came in a World Cup meeting that FIFA had flagged as the first between Egypt and New Zealand at the tournament, with both sides still chasing their maiden World Cup win. Kickoff was set for 18:00 in Vancouver, 13:00 in Wellington and 04:00 on June 22 in Cairo, a schedule that reflected how globally watched the match had become as one of Vancouver’s seven World Cup assignments.

Egypt’s equalizer mattered because it answered the one question that hung over the group: whether the Pharaohs could respond when the game tightened. Hany’s delivery found the penalty spot cleanly, and Ziko met it with authority, a finish that showed more than technique. It showed Egypt could adjust, stay patient and turn pressure into a route back into the match rather than letting the contest slip away.

That resilience carried extra weight in a group-stage setting where margins are thin and every point can reshape the road out. Egypt arrived in Vancouver knowing the stakes were already high, and the equalizer signaled a team willing to fight through the early tension instead of chasing the game recklessly. The move was simple in execution and significant in meaning: get the ball wide, deliver with precision, and trust the timing of the run into the box.

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The atmosphere around BC Place had been building well before kickoff. Hany Elheniedy, president of the Egyptian Canadian Cultural Society of B.C., said he expected a “big buzz” around Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs in Greater Vancouver, where the Egyptian community numbers about 5,000. Vancouver’s profile as a host city only added to that energy, with Sports Illustrated ranking it the best of the 16 World Cup venues for transportation, walkability and mild weather.

For Egypt, Ziko’s header was not just a moment on the scoreboard. It was evidence that the team could absorb pressure, make the necessary adjustment and keep its tournament alive when the group stage demanded composure most.