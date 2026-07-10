Zverev serve proves decisive as Henman and Agassi hail Fery’s breakthrough

Zverev's serve ended Arthur Fery's run, but Henman and Agassi saw a British wildcard with the movement and backhand for a far bigger future.

Alexander Zverev's serve proved the difference on Centre Court on Friday as the German second seed beat Arthur Fery in the opening men's singles semi-final at Wimbledon, but Tim Henman and Andre Agassi spent much of the BBC broadcast talking about the 23-year-old Briton's ceiling. Agassi highlighted Fery's movement and backhand, while both men pointed to Zverev's serving strength as the decisive factor in the match, with the French Open champion moving into another Grand Slam final chase.

Fery's run had already forced Wimbledon to reconsider where he sits in the British game. The world No. 114 entered the tournament with only six tour-level wins, a 2-4 record in Grand Slam main draws and a 1-3 mark at Wimbledon, then beat Zizou Bergs in five sets to reach the fourth round before dismissing Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach the semi-finals. That made him the lowest-ranked men's singles Wimbledon semi-finalist since then-world No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic won the title in 2001.

The scale of the breakthrough mattered as much as the result. Fery grew up within walking distance of Centre Court in southwest London, and his path into elite tennis took shape after he left King's College School in 2020 and sent an unsolicited email to former college coach Paul Goldstein. When his Wimbledon run gathered pace, Fery described the response with characteristic restraint: "I tried to be as best a fighter as I could and let the rest happen." That line fitted a player who had arrived with so little Grand Slam exposure and suddenly found himself one win from the final.

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For British men's tennis, the semi-final framed a familiar question with a more encouraging answer than usual. Since Andy Murray's injuries drained the country's most reliable Grand Slam source, the search for a genuine successor has often stalled at promise rather than proof. Fery still carries the profile of an unfinished player, but Henman and Agassi saw enough in the way he moved, defended and struck the backhand to suggest the gap to the top tier is narrowing. Against Zverev's serve, the margin was still clear; against the wider field, Fery has at least shown that his game now belongs in the conversation.