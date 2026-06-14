Advocaat says Curazao learned hard lessons in Germany rout

Curazao's 7-1 loss to Germany still produced a milestone: Livano Comenencia's first World Cup goal and a lesson Advocaat says the island can build on.

Curazao left Houston with a 7-1 loss to Germany, but also with the kind of landmark that can reshape a football program. Livano Comenencia scored the island’s first goal in a World Cup, striking in the 21st minute of Curazao’s debut on June 14, 2026, before Germany’s depth and speed took over.

For Dick Advocaat, the scoreline was painful, yet the meaning of the night reached beyond the rout. The 78-year-old Dutch coach said Curazao gave away goals too easily and treated the match as a lesson for what comes next. Before kickoff, he had argued that Curazao had nothing to lose and could try to surprise Germany, a line that fit the confidence of a team arriving in its first World Cup as the smallest nation ever to reach the tournament.

AI-generated illustration

That contrast captured the wider significance of the match. Curazao, a Caribbean nation of about 150,000 people, became the smallest country to play at a World Cup, an achievement that followed a historic qualifying run under Advocaat. Against Germany, one of football’s traditional powers, the island’s breakthrough goal offered a brief glimpse of what participation at this level can mean: not just survival, but proof that the gap is not fixed forever.

The night also highlighted the odd geometry of the tournament itself. Advocaat was the oldest coach in the 2026 World Cup, while Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann was the youngest, with 40 years between them. That age gap underscored how far Curazao had traveled to reach the stage, and how steep the learning curve remains when a small program meets an established giant.

Photo by Roman Stavila

Curazao’s 26-man squad reflected that journey. Players tied to the Dutch diaspora, including Leandro Bacuna and Jürgen Locadia, gave Advocaat experience and familiarity across a group built around connections to the Netherlands and to Curazao’s wider football community. There had also been uncertainty around Advocaat’s role, with reports that Fred Rutten could take over, but the veteran still stood on the sideline for the debut that made the island nation part of World Cup history.

Directorate of Intelligence, CIA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Now the question is not whether Curazao can erase a 7-1 loss. It is whether a program that reached the biggest stage can use exposure to elite competition, and a first World Cup goal, as the basis for the next step.