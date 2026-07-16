Argentina rallies late to beat England in World Cup semifinal

England fans in a packed New York pub watched a 1-0 lead disappear in seven minutes as Argentina won 2-1 and reached the final against Spain.

England fans in a packed New York pub saw a semifinal lead disappear in seven minutes as Argentina beat them 2-1 and booked a World Cup final against Spain in New York/New Jersey on Sunday. The room in the Big Apple had the feel of a transplanted away end, with supporters carrying England’s hopes far from home and then absorbing another night of late knockout pain.

Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, and for much of the second half the English crowd had reason to believe a first men’s World Cup final since 1966 might still be possible. That belief collapsed late. Nicolás Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, then Lautaro Martínez came off the bench and scored in the 92nd minute to complete the turnaround and send Argentina through.

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The loss added another harsh chapter to England’s tournament record. Their last World Cup semifinal came in 2018, when they lost to Croatia, and the wait for another final appearance went on. In New York, that history landed as a communal disappointment, with supporters crestfallen, gutted and stunned as the final whistle turned a night of noise into silence.

Photo by Thet Tun Aung

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Thomas Tuchel, appointed by The Football Association in October 2024 and under contract through 2028, said England became “too passive” after taking the lead and said he was not happy with the performance. Harry Kane said he was devastated for the team, staff and supporters. For England’s diaspora crowd in New York, the defeat carried the same old sting, only now in a pub far from home, where the national team’s biggest nights have become shared overseas rituals as much as sporting fixtures.