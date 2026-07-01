Cambridgeshire boy remains stable after crocodile enclosure attack

A three-year-old Cambridgeshire boy is stable in Addenbrooke's Hospital after ending up in a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst. Police are still probing how the rescue unfolded and what safeguards failed.

A three-year-old Cambridgeshire boy remains in a stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after ending up in a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire, an incident that has put the farm zoo’s barriers, supervision and emergency response under scrutiny. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said officers were called at 1.24pm on Thursday, June 18, 2026, to reports involving the child, who suffered serious injuries before being taken to hospital in Cambridge.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Norfolk on suspicion of attempted murder and later bailed him after he was judged not fit for interview. Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are continuing their inquiries, and officers said they do not believe the man and the child were known to each other.

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The boy’s family said their attention remains focused on his recovery during what they described as an extremely challenging and prolonged period. In a statement released through police, they thanked zoo staff for rescuing their son from the enclosure, and also thanked the public for support and well-wishes as well as everyone involved in his care at Addenbrooke's. The family asked to remain anonymous.

The speed of the rescue has become central to the story. Local reporting says Tracey Johnson, the zoo owner’s wife, jumped into the enclosure in an attempt to reach the boy, alongside staff and bystanders who moved quickly to help. That response may have helped limit the harm, even as the circumstances that allowed a child to enter the enclosure remain under investigation.

The case is likely to intensify questions around family attractions that advertise close-up animal encounters. Johnsons of Old Hurst says its zoo houses more than 100 animals, while the wider farm business says it now has more than 300 animals. The attraction also advertises crocodile-feeding experiences from March to September, a detail that will add to scrutiny of how such encounters are managed, where children can stand, and what barriers separate visitors from dangerous animals.

Sebastian Ballard via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Police said a fundraising page has been set up to support the boy’s recovery and rehabilitation, while also helping provide financial stability for the family during his prolonged recovery period. The next stage of the investigation is likely to focus on how a toddler got into a crocodile enclosure in the first place, and whether the safeguards in place were enough.