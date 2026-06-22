Cape Verde scores first World Cup goal during live BBC interview

A BBC interview with a Cape Verde fan was interrupted by Kevin Pina’s first World Cup goal, a moment that turned a small nation’s debut into a global scene.

When BBC News reporter Paul Njie was speaking with a Cape Verde supporter at Hard Rock Stadium, the country’s history changed in real time. Kevin Pina’s long-range free kick flew in against Uruguay in the 21st minute on June 21, 2026, giving Cape Verde a 1-0 lead and delivering its first-ever goal at a World Cup.

The timing made the scene feel larger than a viral clip. Cape Verde had arrived in the expanded 48-team tournament as a first-time qualifier, having sealed its place on October 13, 2025, with a 3-0 win over Eswatini. FIFA said the country became the second-least populous nation ever to qualify for the men’s World Cup, after Iceland in 2018, and also the smallest nation by area ever to reach the tournament.

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That scale has helped explain why the team’s progress has resonated far beyond its island home. Cape Verde’s qualifying run under coach Pedro Leitão Brito, known as Bubista, included seven clean sheets in 10 group matches, a sign of how disciplined and difficult the side had become to break down. The qualification match prompted a half-day holiday in Cape Verde, where people were given time to watch the team make history.

By the time Pina scored in Miami Gardens, the national team had already rewritten its own record book once. Cape Verde opened the tournament on June 15 with a 0-0 draw against Spain, collecting its first point in World Cup history. Against Uruguay, the breakthrough came quickly and with a kind of symbolism that fit the occasion: a tiny football nation, making its debut on the biggest stage, striking first against a team with deep World Cup pedigree.

Photo by David Attricki

Cape Verde could not hold the lead, and the match finished 2-2 after Helio Varela scored a second-half equalizer for the island side. Even so, the result extended one of the tournament’s most unexpected stories and showed why global tournaments matter so much to countries that rarely receive this kind of spotlight. For Cape Verde, the goal was not only a statistic. It was a public affirmation that a nation of about 525,000 can command the world’s attention, if only for a few unforgettable minutes.