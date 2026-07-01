CBS revisits 1976 bicentennial minutes with Kitty Carlisle, Bert Convy

CBS’s 1976 bicentennial spots compressed American history into 912 one-minute lessons, with Kitty Carlisle and Bert Convy among the familiar faces.

Major Garrett brought two 1976 CBS bicentennial segments back into view, with Kitty Carlisle and Bert Convy among the network’s familiar celebrity presenters. The clips came from Bicentennial Minutes, the nightly one-minute series CBS used to mark the 200th anniversary of American independence.

CBS ran Bicentennial Minutes from July 4, 1974, through December 31, 1976, and the project grew well beyond its original plan. The network had intended to end the series on July 4, 1976, but extended it through the rest of the year, leaving a total of 912 episodes in the run. Ethel Winant and Louis Friedman of CBS created the series, which turned a national anniversary into a steady ritual of short, scripted history lessons.

The format depended on television’s reach and on recognizable faces. Shell Oil Company sponsored the series at first, and Raid took over sponsorship beginning in July 1976. An episode listing dated March 23, 1976, identifies Kitty Carlisle in the lineup, while Bert Convy was among the many presenters CBS used across the series. The result was a compact version of public history, built for nightly broadcast and aimed at a mass audience that could be reached in the same minute.

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That old broadcast model now sits in sharper relief as the country moves toward its 250th anniversary. Historians have described CBS’s Bicentennial Minutes as one of the best-known popular-history efforts tied to the 1976 celebration, and the archive shows why. The network did not simply document the bicentennial; it packaged national identity into a minute-long television form, pairing civic memory with celebrity, sponsorship, and repetition.