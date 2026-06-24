Colombia fans steal the show in Guadalajara at World Cup 2026

Colombia's supporters drew the biggest cheers in Guadalajara as England, Ghana, and Panama played out a day of big results in the first 48-team World Cup.

Colombia fans turned Guadalajara into the loudest stage of the day, outshining the colors and costumes of England and Ghana as the first 48-team World Cup delivered a round of results that kept national identities on full display. In a tournament spread across 104 matches and 16 host cities in Canada, México and the United States, the crowd scene in Guadalajara carried as much symbolism as the scoreboard.

England beat Croacia 4-2, Colombia opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistán, and Ghana edged Panamá 1-0 on an added-time goal. The match for Panamá ended with more than a defeat: the late goal was immediately framed as a blow to its chances in the group, especially against a Ghana side ranked 73rd by FIFA, compared with Panamá at 34th.

That contrast is part of what made the day stand out. Colombia’s traveling support made Guadalajara feel less like a neutral venue than a temporary home base for a national statement, while England’s followers and Ghana’s fans added their own visual imprint to a city already being marketed as one of the tournament’s signature host sites. The stands, streets and gathering spots became a kind of public display of pride, where football was doing more than deciding points in a group table.

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Guadalajara’s role in that spectacle is no accident. FIFA is presenting the city as part of its Fan Festival plan for 2026, placing it inside the official architecture of the tournament alongside the broader host-city network across North America. The pitch in Guadalajara belongs to football, but the surrounding atmosphere belongs to the supporters, whose flags, shirts and chants turn a single matchday into a showcase of identity, rivalry and national projection.

For Colombia, the opening win over Uzbekistán gave the fan base a reason to keep the celebration going. For Panamá, the late concession made the road harder. And for Guadalajara, the day underlined why host cities matter: not just as places where matches are played, but as stages where countries measure how they want to be seen.