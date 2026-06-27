Cottonwood fire destroys Utah ski community, grows to 92,000 acres

A fast-moving blaze in Beaver County reached 92,254 acres and destroyed more than 100 condos and cabins near Eagle Point. Utah kept it at 0% containment.

The Cottonwood Fire had grown to about 92,254 acres by June 27 and tore through more than 100 condos and cabins at Eagle Point, a ski community that had been treated as a mountain refuge. It remained 0% contained as crews battled steep terrain, hot weather and wind.

The fire started on Monday, June 23, around 3:36 p.m. in Beaver County and quickly outran initial attack. By June 25, it had already surpassed 70,000 acres, and it expanded deeper into Fishlake National Forest. Utah State Forester Jamie Barnes said the blaze was likely the most destructive and costly fire in state history in terms of property damage.

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At Eagle Point, the loss of condos and cabins showed how quickly a recreation area can turn into a fire front when dry fuels, steep slopes and strong winds line up. Campgrounds in Fishlake National Forest were also closed as the fire spread.

Weather made the response harder. The U.S. Forest Service warned of extreme fire behavior as temperatures and wind speeds rose, with gusts around the fire reaching up to 45 mph and humidity falling into the single digits. Air tankers and helicopters were grounded at points during the fight, and more than 1,000 firefighters were assigned to the response. Gov. Spencer Cox announced a statewide fireworks ban, including for the Fourth of July, saying the measure would help keep communities standing on July 5.

GOES imagery: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Utah Fire Info counted 347 fires burning 98,845 acres statewide by June 23 after record warm temperatures, below-average snowfall and drought left fuels unusually dry. Nearly the entire state was under red flag warnings for critical fire danger and gusty winds through Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power shut off electricity in parts of Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Millard, Piute and Washington counties because of wildfire danger. Nearby communities including Marysvale, Junction, Circleville and North Creek faced evacuation pressure.