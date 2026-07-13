Da Pond Band mourns five members killed in Bahamas plane crash

Five members of Da Pond Band died when a Flamingo Air Cessna 402 crashed in North Andros, turning a holiday flight to a regatta into a national tragedy.

Five members of Da Pond Band were among 10 people killed when a Flamingo Air Cessna 402 crashed in North Andros after leaving Nassau for San Andros Airport. The short inter-island flight, normally under 20 minutes, ended with the aircraft engulfed in flames when police arrived.

The dead included Giovanni McKenzie, Mateo Winder, Rashad Storr, Tonique Gilot and Travis Johnson. Melvin Henfield, known as DJ Fresh, was also on board. One person initially survived the crash but later died from injuries, bringing the toll to everyone aboard the plane. The flight carried nine passengers and one pilot.

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The band and the DJ had been traveling to perform at the All-Andros and the Berry Islands Regatta, a Bahamian cultural celebration tied to Independence Day events. Shenia Roberts, who had already reached Andros and was waiting for the others to land, said she had flown earlier that same day on the same plane with the same pilot and that the aircraft seemed old but had no issues on her trip. Another surviving member, Shaniese Miller, said she was still shocked and described the dead bandmates as family.

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is leading the probe, and officials identified the aircraft as C6-FLX. The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation temporarily suspended Flamingo Air’s air operator certificate as a precaution after two incidents involving the airline on the same day. Earlier Friday, another Flamingo Air plane bound for Mayaguana turned back to Nassau after the pilot reported a concern, then caught fire after passengers deboarded; no one was hurt.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Prime Minister Philip Davis called the crash a tragedy as the country celebrated the holiday.