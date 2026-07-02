FIFA World Cup 2026 draws huge crowds across host cities

Fans from the United States, England, Belgium, Bosnia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal filled host cities as FIFA’s 48-team World Cup spilled beyond the stadiums.

Fans from the United States, England, Belgium, Bosnia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal filled stadiums in Santa Clara, Atlanta and Seattle, turning World Cup matchdays into temporary public squares. Flags, chants and bright shirts gave the tournament a local accent in each city, even as the crowds reflected a global event built to travel.

The scale helps explain the scene. FIFA’s 23rd men’s World Cup is the first with 48 teams, 104 matches and three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States. The tournament opened on June 11 and runs through July 19, with final rosters totaling 1,248 players from 48 nations. That expansion has widened the geographic and cultural reach of the competition, pulling more cities, more neighborhoods and more communities into the same bracket.

AI-generated illustration

Atlanta is one of the clearest examples. FIFA says eight matches, including a semifinal, will be played at Atlanta Stadium, where fan zones have been expanded and access to MARTA has been improved around the stadium district. Centennial Olympic Park will host the official FIFA Fan Festival for 18 days, linking the World Cup to a city that marked the 1996 Olympics and will now mark 30 years since Atlanta last stood on a similar global stage. The setup is meant to spread the celebration well beyond the turnstiles and into the downtown core.

Pyro Spectaculars by Souza via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

FIFA has also announced 13 FIFA Fan Festival sites across the host region, with giant screens, local experiences and appearances by artists and FIFA Legends. The federation has described those events as a complement for people who already have tickets and as an alternative for those who do not, a model that pushes the World Cup into public spaces as much as stadium seats. In cities such as Santa Clara, Atlanta and Seattle, that approach has turned soccer into a civic event as much as a sporting one, with immigrant communities, host-city identity and commercial opportunity all visible in the same crowd.