Guehi fit for England as Tuchel says everyone available for Norway clash

Guehi’s recovery gave England a settled back line and Tuchel said “everyone available” before the Norway quarter-final. Stones and Guehi now shape the plan against Haaland.

Marc Guehi’s return to training sharpened England’s defensive options at the exact moment Thomas Tuchel needed them most, with John Stones set to partner the centre-back against Norway in a World Cup quarter-final that could send England into only its fourth semi-final. After the 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16, Guehi had been a hamstring concern, but he trained in Miami on Friday alongside Declan Rice and Reece James, easing fears over several fitness doubts before the match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tuchel said on the eve of the quarter-final that “everyone [is] available” after the late checks, a major boost for England’s balance at the back and in midfield. Guehi had missed at least one training session before returning, but his presence alongside Stones pointed to a more settled central defensive partnership than England had during the early stages of the knockout rounds. Rice’s return also strengthened England’s structure in front of the defence, while James added another experienced option after his own spell on the sidelines.

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The matchup carried a clear tactical edge for England. Norway arrived with Erling Haaland as one of the tournament’s leading scorers and the nation’s first World Cup appearance since 1998, making the quarter-final as much a test of England’s defensive organisation as a contest of attacking talent. Stones and Guehi offered England the chance to compress the game higher up the pitch and reduce the space Haaland would have to exploit between the centre-backs and midfield.

Source: miamiherald.com

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England’s route to the last four also raised the stakes. Victory over Norway would send Tuchel’s side into a semi-final against either Switzerland or defending champions Argentina, and the size of the prize was obvious: one more clean defensive performance and England would move one step closer to a first World Cup final in decades. The return of Guehi and Stones’ presence gave England a spine that looked more robust than it had after the Mexico scare, even if the margins against Norway and Haaland remained narrow.