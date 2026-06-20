Harry and Meghan to bring children to UK for first visit since 2022

King Charles III has offered royal accommodation and security assurances as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the United Kingdom next month, a visit that would mark the first time the children have been taken back to Britain since 2022. The trip, linked to Harry’s Invictus-related commitments, is already being read as a test of whether the Sussex family’s relationship with King Charles III can move from estrangement toward something more workable.

The practical terms matter as much as the symbolism. Harry and Meghan no longer have a permanent UK home after being asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor residence, and that lack of a base has long complicated any family return. Royal accommodation would remove that obstacle, and reporting says Charles has offered a stay on a royal estate along with security assurances for the visit.

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Those assurances go to the heart of Harry’s long-running concerns. He has repeatedly framed security as the central issue in bringing his family back to Britain, and the offer from Buckingham Palace signals an effort to address that concern directly rather than leave the couple to navigate London or Windsor on their own. For the monarchy, the move would also carry clear optics: a royal estate stay would suggest a willingness to make room for the Sussexes without giving up the institution’s control over the terms of their return.

The expected family trip would be the first joint UK visit in four years and the first time Archie and Lilibet have been brought to the country since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Meghan last visited Britain in September 2022, when she attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, underscoring how rare these returns have become. Archie, born in London in 2019, has spent most of his life in California, far from the setting where the family’s public rupture has played out.

Mark Jones via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The timing also places the visit alongside Harry’s next scheduled UK appearance in July, when he is due back in Britain for an event tied to the countdown to the 2026 Invictus Games in Birmingham. That sequence gives the monarchy a narrow window to show flexibility, while also raising the possibility that Charles may hope to see his grandchildren during the stay. Whether the trip becomes a genuine thaw or just a carefully managed pause, the offer of royal accommodation suggests both sides understand how much is riding on the appearance of normal family contact.